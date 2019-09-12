LINCOLN – The mayor and council gave the green light to a Raymond James representative to move forward with plans to refinance two separate bond issues and to secure another $2.2 million bond to reimburse the city’s reserves.
City officials said reserve funds were used to help purchase property the municipality plans to develop as a park for fishing tournaments, and for a major road improvement project along Magnolia Street.
Brad Green, senior vice president of public finance for Raymond James, said the city, in part, enjoys an A+ credit rating because of the reserve it had built up.
“We would like to see more reserve than less,” Green said.
He said by the city borrowing money, it will help support the municipality’s credit rating.
Green said the $2.2 million bond issue will not affect the city’s plan to borrow additional funds to develop the new fishing park.
He also told the mayor and council the city could see savings of several hundreds of thousands of dollars by refinancing 2010 and 2013 bond issues.
“It’s like refinancing your house,” Green said, adding interest rates are favorable for a substantial savings right now.
Projected savings on the 2010 bond is $546,000. A total savings of $85,000 is projected on the 2013 bond issue.
Green said it will take about six weeks to get everything in order to move forward with the new bond issue and the refinancing of the 2010 and 2013 bonds.
The mayor and council instructed Green to move forward with the refinancing plan.
Callahan’s concerns
In another matter, Councilman Joey Callahan voiced concerns about debris not being picked up along city rights of way.
He said the debris came from a residence that is not within the city limits, but the debris was placed on the city’s right of way.
“It’s on our city right of way, and we’re here to make the city look better,” Callahan said. “We have people trying to figure out ways not to do things.”
He said he and other council members are the ones who receive the complaints.
Callahan said there are also people who make a trip to City Hall, only to be turned away and told to come back the next day for a city permit.
He said the council wants people to come into the city, but things like this discourage people from making Lincoln their home.
Callahan said the city workers are public servants and should not take the attitude of “I can’t do it,” but instead take the attitude, “Let’s get it done.”
“We need people who want to work with people in our community,” he said.
Councilwoman Shelly Barnhart said, hopefully, a resolution can be found. She said it can be frustrating for people trying to do city business.
“We are the ones who get the phone calls,” Barnhart.
Callahan said the council needs to change the rules, so people are helped instead of turned away.
“We are the ones who make the rules,” Callahan said. “We need to change the rules, and until the rules are changed, common sense needs to be in play.”