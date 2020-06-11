Lincoln mayor, council eye ground-breaking for new boat launch

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln is preparing to break ground on its newly named Lincoln Landing boat launch and recreation area on Travis Road.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Lincoln City Council approved a bid from Waites Construction Company in the amount of $790,500 for grading at the municipality’s future bass tournament site.
Lincoln Park and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said a ground-breaking ceremony will be June 25 at 10 a.m.
The council also approved the purchase of wetland mitigation credits in the amount of $7,650. Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said these credits will allow the city to build the park despite a nearby wetland.
He said that all environmental impact studies in relation to the project have already been approved.
The council also authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood Inc. for engineering services for the project.
Watson said the contract will pay for someone to oversee construction as it moves on. He said that person/persons will be paid hourly depending on what activities they are required to do, and therefore the city does not have a set rate for what this position will cost at this time.
The final action taken was approval of a $500,000 bond issue to help pay for the work at Lincoln’s Landing
Watson suggested the new bond issue due to the price of the estimates the city has received on park.
Council member Shelly Barnhart made a motion to immediately approve such a bond issue, but Council member Joey Callahan asked that it be clarified that the issue only be used for park and recreation projects.
With this clarification, the issue was approved by the council unanimously.
Watson said the bass park has been a priority of his administration since his election in 2016.
“We’ve had the idea of having a public boat launch for a good while,” Watson said.
Watson said the launch will extend into the main channel of the Coosa River, allowing for year-round access.
In other matters, the council:
Approved the zoning of Big Mitten Associates annexed property on Claude Lane as RS-1 (residential single family);
Approved an ordinance declaring property at 282 Creekview Lane as surplus;
Approved a resolution declaring property on Kristy Lane to be a public nuisance related to weeds and grass;
Approved a resolution approving the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday;
Approved an agreement with FaciliCraft for $623 per month for cleaning services at City Hall;
Appointed Shon Dukes and Matt Elliot to the Commercial Development Authority for an initial term ending March 15, 2021;
Appointed DeLane Griffin, Gabriel Hackney and Clyde Lane to the CDA for an initial term ending March 15, 2023; and
Approved an emergency request from the Fire Department to use $6,680 of budgeted money to replace the engine on a department boat.