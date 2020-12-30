Lincoln manages coaching change amid pandemic

Lincoln’s first season without former coach Skylar Mansfield (now at Winterboro) was always going to be a weird one for the Golden Bears.
“If you’ve met him, he can be an intense kind of guy,” Lincoln coach Brian Kelly said.”He will kind of talk quietly and softly around you, but when he really gets in the mode he can be pretty intense, and he brings up the energy level. I guess I’m more laid back in that regard. So we have probably different styles that I think have worked well together. … so it’s different this year.”
Pile on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and you have a recipe for the kind of season that could threaten to derail a program that finished 13th overall in the 1A-5A State championships last season.
However, there’s also reason to believe the Golden Bears can maintain their place as one of the top teams this season. Kelly isn’t new. He’s been with the team for the last 14 years, and Kelly has coached both alongside Mansfield and without him when the former coach stepped away for a few years.
Several of Lincoln’s wrestlers, including brothers Ja’micheal Finley and La’vont Finley and Quintin Cotton, qualified for state last season
The Lincoln coach actually expected Cotton to look rusty when the senior took the mat recently after missing the first portion of the season so he could recover from some nagging injuries sustained during football.
“He just comes in and gets right back into the swing of things and wins his three matches,” Kelly said. “So I’m looking for good things from him. … He really wants to get back at it and get back to state.”
In many ways, that’s what this season is about- getting back, but the Lincoln coach isn’t downplaying the impact of COVID-19. He’s only working with 17 wrestlers this season compared to last year’s 35-person team.
Only some kids told Kelly they would miss this season over concerns regarding the coronavirus, but the coach suspects several others opted to skip the season for similar reasons. The blended school schedule put in place this year has also hurt the team’s ability to recruit their fellow students to give wrestling a shot as well which in turn contributes to the smaller numbers.
Then there’s the impact on the wrestlers themselves. Like Cotton, some have exceeded all expectations, but many are experiencing less growth in the sport than normal, which is hardly surprising.
Normally the wrestlers would be closing in on their 30th opponent, but this season Kelly said some wrestlers have 13 matches under their belts while most of their teammates fall somewhere in the 10-12 range.
“They are also not seeing the variety of opponent,” Kelly said. “You can keep beating the same guys over and over again, but you’re not necessarily going to grow as a wrestler. You’re not going to see the techniques that we might see in Jefferson County or down south in Montgomery.”
Sophomores Matthew Davis and Kameron Collins have emerged as bright spots for the team in the heaviest weight classes, and their coach expects them to continue making strides in the coming weeks.
Davis volunteered to wrestle up in the heavyweight division yet still won eight of 11 matches this season.
“A lot of the guys, even though they are 30-40 pounds heavier than him, Matthew is a lot quicker on his feet,” Kelly said. “So the guys may have been a little bit bigger, and in some cases a little bit stronger, but Matthew was able to outmaneuver them.”
He will now move down into the 220 class, where Kelly said he should be even more competitive. Davis replaces Collins, who is dropping down into the 195 class after winning six of 13 matches in the first half of the season.
The sophomore duo and their teammates will return to the mats on Saturday morning at Oxford.
“I would just say he’s built like a wall,” Kelly said of Collins. “You go up there and try to push him off his stance. He’s not going to budge.”