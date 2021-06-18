Lincoln man sentenced to life in prison over capital murder charges

A 23-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison Monday after pleading guilty to capital murder.
Deydrion Marquise Pearson pleaded guilty to capital murder in May and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth Friday morning.
Pearson shot and killed Randy Milam, 51, at Milam’s home on Taylor’s Farm Road in Lincoln on April 15, 2016. According to evidence read into the record in May, Pearson told investigators with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office that he had broken into the house armed with a gun while looking for something to steal. Milam was taken to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, where he died the next day.
Pearson was arrested the night of the shooting and confessed to the break-in and the shooting. He was initially charged with intentional murder, but according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the charge was upgraded to capital murder committed during a burglary by a grand jury. He has been in jail since his arrest five years ago.
Milam came from a large but tight-knit family, and several of his family members were present at the sentencing Friday. Three of them addressed the court.
All three pointed to the victim’s giving nature and said that if Pearson had asked Milam for anything, he would have gladly given it to him.
“You have affected all of us forever,” Milam’s sister said. “We will never understand why you did what you did. Randy was a father, a grandfather, a son, a brother and an uncle. We all thought of him like a brother or a father. He was like the glue in this family. We used to all have gatherings, but now we can’t all get together to celebrate like we used to. It’s unbelievable. We’ll never get over it. It’s been five years, and we’re still all as sad as we were the day my brother was murdered. You have taken something precious from us. ... And I hope you think about that every single day for the rest of your life, and I hope someday you feel some remorse for what you did.”
One of the victim’s nieces also addressed Pearson and the court.
“You destroyed us the day we got that call,” she said. “I hope that stays in your mind. I hope it feels like salt in an old wound. It’s bad for all of us, but it’s even worse for his wife and his children, who have to get up every day without him. I hope someday you can ask God to forgive you, but this family never will, for your cowardly act.”
His sister-in-law spoke last, saying “I notice that you have not turned around to look at any of us. So much has changed in the last five years for us. He has missed so many things. He’s missed out on seeing his kids grow, and grow closer to the Lord. He’s missed the birth of grandchildren and nieces and nephews. We’ve all suffered because of your cowardice. It’s not just Randy. You affected all of us. I want you to be aware.”
In addition to spending the rest of life in prison, Pearson was also ordered to pay restitution totaling over $120,000.
Also in court this week:
- Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Ryan Michelle Munroe, 40, to 12 months, suspended, 12 months probation for theft of property in the fourth degree. Munroe was also indicted for theft of property in the first degree, but that charge was dismissed.
- Woodruff sentenced Travis Aaron Kinard, 26, to 99 months, split, 340 days in jail and 24 months probation for assault in the first degree while driving under the influence. A count of assault in the second degree was dismissed.
- Woodruff sentenced Donna Rena Brown, 31, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.
- Woodruff sentenced Michael Lashawn Marbury, 29, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and giving a false name to law enforcement.
- Woodruff sentenced Jalen Javon Swain, 28, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Woodruff sentenced Jerry Dean Shepherd, 59, to six months in jail, suspended, 12 months probation for possession of marijuana in the second degree; Shepherd was indicted for marijuana first degree but pleaded to the lesser charge; a paraphernalia charge was dismissed.
- Woodruff sentenced Michael Wade Bevels, 26, to 117 months in prison for three counts of theft of property in the first degree.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Christopher Edward Jews, 54, to 87 months in prison, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance; a second count of the same charge was dismissed.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Jesse Lionel Graham, 37, to 60 months, split, eight months in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Lori Bridget Hubert, 37, to 15 years, split, 14 months in prison and 24 months probation for obstruction of justice by giving a false identity.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Brandie Lynn Gunter, 47, to 31 months, suspended, 24 months probation for illegal possession of a debit or credit card.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Kristie Leann Meeks, 49, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Markey Tremaine Thomas, 39, to 40 months, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the first degree.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Jeffery Wayne Smith, 29, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 65 days in jail for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Nyjahl Nitez Garrett, 22, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of marijuana.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Brandon Matthew Endress, 29, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Hollingsworth sentenced Elizabeth Kathryn Lewis, 37, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.