Lincoln man once featured in viral video, pleads guilty to burglary charges

The Lincoln man behind a 2019 viral video pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary.
According to Talldega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Ja’Mario La’Shawn Howard, 26, entered guilty pleas on Nov. 18, and is due to be sentenced in January by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Third-degree burglary is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.
Howard was accused of breaking into a residence on Eastaboga Road in August 2020 and stealing two nail guns, a framing gun, a Skil saw, a Yeti cooler and a jigsaw from an attached garage. The homeowner had a security system with video, which showed Howard and a second person taking the items.
All the items were subsequently recovered, and a warrant for Howard’s arrest was issued. He turned himself in and posted bond several months later.
Howard and two friends from Lincoln High School were featured in a viral video from 2019 that showed them eating dinner and conversing with an elderly woman at a restaurant in Oxford. The woman had previously been eating alone.
Photos of that meal were viewed online hundreds of thousands of times, and led to the friends receiving national recognition and appearing on network television.
The group started their own non-profit, Men of Difference, but the Facebook page and Youtube channel associated with the group have not been updated in more than two years.