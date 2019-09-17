TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Talladega County grand jury has indicted a Lincoln man on two counts of capital murder stemming from an incident in 2016.
Deydrion Maquise Pearson, 21, was arraigned in Circuit Court on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Steve Giddens. Pearson, who was 18 at the time of the alleged crime, asked to be tried as a youthful offender.
Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth ordered a hearing on that request Oct. 22 and will rule on it after that.
Pearson is accused of fatally shooting Randy Milam, 51, in Milam’s home on Taylor’s Farm Road in Lincoln on April 15, 2016.
Following the shooting, Milam was transported to St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital in Pell City, where he died the next day. Lincoln Police Investigator Matt Hill testified during Pearson’s initial court appearance that Pearson had been identified by witnesses and later confessed to the shooting.
According to the indictment, Pearson allegedly broke into Milam’s home with the intention of stealing from him.
Pearson was arrested and charged with intentional murder, but Giddens said the charges were upped to capital murder by the grand jury. He was initially being held on a $500,000 bond, but according to court records, his now being held without bond.
Milam, the victim in the case, was survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons, four grandchildren, his father and two brothers. According to his obituary, the Randolph County native attended Mt. Grove Baptist Church, worked as a safety manager at Legacy Cabinets and was a member of the National Rifle Association.
The two counts Pearson is now facing both charge the same crime in different ways.
In the first count, Pearson is accused of causing Milam’s death while committing a burglary and armed with a deadly weapon. In the second count, he is charged with killing Milam during a burglary after causing serious physical injury. If the case proceeds as a capital murder prosecution, he could only be convicted on one of the two counts.
Any defendant who is less than 21 years old at the time of his/her alleged crime has the right to ask to be tried as a youthful offender.
If youthful offender status is granted, Pearson would be tried by a judge, not a jury, and his punishment would be capped at three years in prison. His records would be sealed after his sentence is completed.
A conviction for capital murder, on the other hand, carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.