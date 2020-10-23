Lincoln man in custody following standoff with authorities Thursday

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man has been arrested following a standoff that ended with the intervention of the Talladega SWAT team.
Lincoln Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said Stephen Casey Howell, 34, was arrested Thursday after refusing to surrender to officers serving a warrant for his arrest.
Crow said the incident began when Lincoln officers, along with officers from the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, arrived at Howell’s residence on Bishop Truss Road around 11:30 to re-arrest him due to his bond from a previous arrest being revoked Oct 20. She said the revocation was due to Howell receiving a new charge, attempting to elude a police officer following a traffic stop .
Howell was previously arrested in June and charged with attempted assault in the first degree along with possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest in June came after Howell allegedly shot at a neighbor and a land surveyor, along with the police officers who arrived to investigate the gun shots.
Crow said when officers arrived at Howell’s residence, he refused to come to the door and began to yell obscenities at officers and throw items from his home, including a hatchet.
Crow said the incident took place over a few hours, and eventually, the Talladega Police Department’s SWAT team was called in to handle the situation. She said the team breached Howell’s home and arrested him.
Howell is being held at the Talladega County Jail on charges of attempting to elude, resisting arrest and assault in the first degree. He is being held without bond for the assault charge.