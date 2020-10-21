Lincoln man in critical condition after being shot while driving car Tuesday night

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man is in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night.
Lincoln Police Department Public Information Officer Amanada Crow said a 25-year-old man was shot while driving his car on Second Avenue in Lincoln around 8:45 p.m..
“We believe the shots came from the 500 block of Second Avenue,” Crow said.
She said the victim crashed his car after being struck by the gunfire and was subsequently airlifted to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.
Crow said the victim’s name will be released at a later time.
The LPD is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to please call Capt. Shannon Hallmark at 205-763-4064, Investigator Crow at 205-763-4070 or Central Dispatch at 256-761-1566.