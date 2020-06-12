Lincoln man given $500K bond after shooting at police officers

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man was jailed on a half million dollar bond after allegedly shooting at his neighbor, a land surveyor and Lincoln police officers Thursday afternoon.
According to Lincoln police Public Information Officer Amanda Crow, Stephen Casey Howell, 34, was charged with attempted assault in the first degree as well as possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000 in the drug case by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Crow said Lincoln police were called to Bishop Truss Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a neighbor reported a male shooting at him and a surveyor.
The officers who arrived on the scene were familiar with Howell. They tried to convince him to come out peacefully, but instead, he was screaming, cursing and threatening to kill anyone on his property.
He pointed a gun at the officers and fired through a window but did not hit anyone or damage any property aside from his own trailer, Crow said.
The officers were eventually able to convince Howell to put down the weapon and come outside, where he was arrested without further incident.
The officers found what Crow described as a white, crystalline substance inside the trailer, most likely “ice,” a form of methamphetamine.
Attempted assault in the first degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison. Resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia are misdemeanors.