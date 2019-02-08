TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A 55-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to five years in prison by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff after pleading guilty to rape in the second degree.
Patrick Reed was arrested and charged with having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in Lincoln just before Christmas 2016. The incident leading to his arrest took place in Lincoln.
Also on this week’s dockets were several cases where even defendants with lengthy criminal histories were given split sentences that involved minimal jail time. Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said under mandatory guidelines from the state, the judges had no choice.
Alabama has had sentencing guidelines based on a complex formula involving the seriousness of the crime, the defendant’s criminal history and other factors. The guidelines are mandatory in some cases, voluntary in others. Judges generally have more discretion in more serious cases.
“For a class C or D felony, if the sentencing guidelines recommend a prison sentence, then the judges have to give a split sentence,” Giddens explained. They are not left with any discretion in these cases.
A split sentence involves a convict serving a relatively short time in prison, followed by a period of probation. The prison sentence and the period of probation do not have to add up to what the sentence would normally be.
For instance, Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Otis Ramone Jackson, 32, of Talladega, to theft of property in the third degree, normally a class D felony. Because Jackson has more than three prior felony convictions, the charge was elevated to a class C, and he would normally be considered a strong candidate for prison.
Giddens said Jackson was sentenced to 120 months in prison, split, with 18 months to serve behind bars, followed by 24 months probation.
Hollingsworth also accepted a guilty plea from Jerry Wayne Colwell, 58, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree. A second possession count was dismissed, Giddens said. Colwell has three prior felony convictions, meaning that he would normally be facing prison time.
He was sentenced to 60 months in prison, split, with 16 months to serve behind bars followed by two years probation. He was also sentenced to six months in jail on the paraphernalia charge, concurrent with the felony drug charges.
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Christopher M. Bradford, 45, to possession of a controlled substance, and sentenced him to 58 months in prison, suspended, 24 months probation. Counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude were dismissed;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Tracy Allen Carroll, 56, to distribution of a controlled substance. She will be sentenced May 8;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Christopher Keith Catchings, 33, to receiving stolen property in the first degree and sentenced him to 117 months in prison;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Jesse Vanquern Lindsey, 42, to theft of property in the third degree, and sentenced him to 365 days in jail, suspended, 24 months probation. Lindsey was indicted on a charge of theft of property in the second degree but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Misty Smith to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced her to 100 months, suspended, 24 months probation and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation, concurrent, pending her completion of a stint at Turning Point Recovery;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Laura Elizabeth Davenport, 33, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced her to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for the two misdemeanors;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Nellie Ruth Taylor, 42, to possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree and sentenced her to 70 months, split, 10 months in prison and 24 months probation and 124 days in jail, or time served, respectively;
Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Danyelle M. Chambliss, 28, to possession of a controlled substance and sentenced him to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation;
Hollingsworth accepted guilty pleas from Virginia Williams to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced her to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation on each, concurrent;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Alicia Freeman, 35, to theft of property in the second degree and sentenced her to 22 months in prison, 24 months probation;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Sarah Michelle Allred, 23, to burglary in the third degree, and sentenced her to 22 months, split, six months in prison and 24 months probation;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Tony Lee Wallace, 40, to possession of burglar’s tools, criminal tampering in the first degree, theft of property in the third degree and criminal mischief in the third degree. Wallace was sentenced to 15 years, split, two years to serve and 24 months probation, concurrent, on the burglar’s tools, tampering and mischief charges, and 10 years, split, two years to serve and 24 months probation for the theft. Giddens said the victim in this case was Alabama Power, and that Wallace had been stealing copper wire from an Alabama Power substation;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Colton T. Crow, 25, to possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sentenced him to 39 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation on the possession charge and 12 months in jail, concurrent, on the marijuana and paraphernalia charge;
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Christopher R. Crawford, 32, to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced him to 15 years, reverse split, 24 months probation and 24 months to serve; and
Woodruff accepted a guilty plea from Dennis Wayne Greer, 48, to theft of property in the first degree and sentenced him to 117 months in prison.