A Lincoln man died from an apparent drowning Sunday in Mobile Bay.
Cpl. Wade Fail, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol, identified the victim as Paul Pugh, 54.
He said the incident happen at about 3 p.m., when the 34-foot sailboat Pugh was a passenger on was headed back to dock the vessel at a Fairhope Pier marina.
Lt. Ryan Bennett, with ALEA Marine Patrol, said the victim fell off the vessel as he reached for a hook on the bow of the boat.
He said the victim lost his balance and fell into the water.
“Mr. Pugh entered the water and was able to tread water for a few minutes,” Bennett said.
He said the operator, identified as James Rush, turned the boat around and noticed that Pugh was on his back and unresponsive.
Fail said a possible medical condition could have played into the drowning, but authorities will not know until an autopsy is completed.
Fail said according to witnesses, Pugh could swim. He said alcohol was involved in the incident and Pugh was not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident.
“Several witnesses on nearby boats assisted with pulling Mr. Pugh out of the water and to shore,” Bennett said. “CPR was started by Fairhope Fire Department, and Mr. Pugh was transported by ambulance to Thomas Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”
