A Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree rape charge.
Court documents allege that the 26-year-old man through 2012 and 2013 raped a female victim younger than 12 years old.
A police report released Wednesday indicated the man was arrested by deputies at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office around 9 p.m. and booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $50,000. He was released on bond the day of his arrest, according to court records, and is set to appear in court 9 a.m. Sept. 5 for a preliminary hearing.
An attempt Wednesday to reach deputies for additional information about the arrest was unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. The man could face a life sentence in prison and a $60,000 fine if he is convicted, according to state law.