Lincoln man arrested on charge of failing to register as sex offender (with photo)

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man has been arrested and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act .
Lincoln Police Department Public Information Officer Amanda Crow said James Nixon was arrested Tuesday for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender with the city.
Crow said investigators were going through records when they discovered Nixon had not registered with the city for a period of six years, though he had been registering with the Sheriff’s Office during that time.
Crow said Nixon is required to register with both Talladega County and the city of Lincoln because he lives in the city limits.
She said a warrant for Nixon’s arrest was issued Sept. 24, and Nixon turned himself in to LPD on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Nixon was booked into the Talladega County Jail and released later in the afternoon on a $2,500 bond.
NIxon was originally convicted of possession of obscene material in 2008, according to the Alabama Sex Offender Registry. Obscene material is defined by Alabama law as depicting a person under 17 nude or in a sexual situation.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.