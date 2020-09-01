Lincoln man arrested, facing charge of heroin trafficking (with photos)

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man is being held on a $150,000 bond after being charged with heroin trafficking and other drug offenses.
Jeremy Lamar Lane, 37, was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop by Lincoln police. According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, Lane had heroin, a pipe and a set of scales with him at the time of his arrest by Lincoln, and he also had an outstanding warrant for trafficking.
Murray said the warrant stemmed from another stop in the Munford area in July.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Lane was still behind bars Tuesday evening.
Trafficking in heroin or any other controlled substance is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.