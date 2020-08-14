Lincoln man arrested, charged with violating sexual offender registration act

LINCOLN -- A Lincoln man was arrested Thursday and charged with violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Robert Smith Jr., 60, was being held on a $7,500 bond and was still in jail Friday evening.
According to court records, Smith was convicted by a jury of rape in the first degree, by forcible compulsion, in 1987, and was sentenced to 21 years in prison by former Circuit Judge Jerry Fielding. The victim in that case was an adult woman.
Court records also appear to show Smith was already incarcerated on other charges when he was convicted of rape.
It was not immediately clear when Smith had been released or what the specific violation he was charged with Thursday night. His jail information does show the violation happened in May.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.