Lincoln man arrested, charged with shooting into unoccupied vehicles

LINCOLN — A Lincoln man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last Friday on Second Avenue in Lincoln.
Kendarian Collins, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and reckless endangerment
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said April 23 that Collins was driving on Second Avenue when he saw an individual he had previously had a dispute with and began firing a gun at him from inside his vehicle. Willis said the dispute was apparently over bets on a basketball video game. He said the other individual also returned fire with his own firearm.
The investigator said there were also at least four individuals outside and nearby at the time. He said Collins struck two unoccupied vehicles, but no one was hurt during the incident.
Willis said the investigation into the other subject is still pending and they have not yet been charged with a crime.
Collins is being held in the Talladega County Jail on a bond of $20,000 for two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and $1,000 for one count of reckless endangerment.