Lincoln looks to build off strong showing in Golden Bear Classic

Lincoln High School’s wrestling team had a strong showing in the Golden Bears Classic on Saturday. The Golden Bears finished third in the eight-team tournament. Lincoln had two players win their weight class while six other wrestlers finished in the top four.
“We had eight guys to place which is pretty good,” Lincoln head coach Brian Kelly said. “You always want to win, but always at the beginning of the season, there are a lot of new guys so there is a lot of learning. If they don’t do well in that first tournament we always look at it like I’ll tell you what happened and what went wrong. Having eight of them place and finishing third I was happy because it was a good starting point.”
Rhett Walters and Fabion Finley earned first place in the tournament. Walters won the 170-pound weight division as he went 4-0 in the tournament. Kelly was pleased with what he saw from Walters who moved in from Illinois.
“Rhett just did his thing,” Kelly said. “He just goes out there and takes care of business. We see each other week in and week out so these wrestlers by the time they get to high school they know each other. They know their quirks and their favorite moves. These guys don’t know Rhett right now, so they are not sure what to expect from him. I think that is one advantage that he has… He’s really smooth and confident. I think he is going to do pretty well this season.”
Finley won the 106-pound weight division, all three of his wins.
“Fabian is full of energy,” Kelly said. “He has grown up with his brothers, Dazhone, and Jamichael so you know they are probably wrestling all of the time at home. Fabian came out strong; he was determined not to get beat. He’s getting better and still has a lot to learn. He went to state last year, so that was a good experience for him.”
Lincoln’s Landon Mclendon finished second at 160 pounds. Braxton Harmon (220), John Kelly (132), and Michael Lawson (182) finished in third place. Zach Haynes (120), and Reed Hemphill (152) finished in fourth place.
Kelly was pleased with the way that his wrestler performed on Saturday. The veteran wrestling coach said that he was impressed with Braxton Harmon on Saturday.
“He is stronger than what he looks,” Kelly said. “He is short for his weight class so that gives him a good advantage because he can get in under these guys. He is also quick for this weight class. A lot of 220 guys don’t want to take a shot, they want to stand up and do bear hugs. Brayson is taking shots at people and taking them down. He has really impressed me and I think he is going to go a long way.”
The Golden Bears are coming off a successful 2020-2021 season where they had nine to advance to the state tournament. This season, Lincoln returns seven wrestlers with state tournament experience. Kelly said he has high expectations for his state tournament wrestlers this season.
“They set the bar high because now I’m expecting them all to make it back,” Kelly said. “We only had two seniors to make it last year, so we have seven other guys that I expect to get back to the state tournament. Outside of that seven, I can see three more getting in.”
Lincoln has seen the interest in wrestling grow this season. The Golden Bears have 35 wrestlers in the program which is the second largest number that they have had in Kelly’s 16 years at Lincoln.
With half of the wrestlers in the program being underclassmen, Kelly feels the future of the program has the potential to be bright.
“From top to bottom this is probably the best team that we’ve had in a while,” Kelly said. “How that’s going to translate in tournaments and all that it’s hard to say. I think if they stay with it and don’t get discouraged when they go against Arab, Alexandria, and Oxford by the end of the season I think we will be doing pretty well. For some of these younger ones, you have to keep them interested. Some of the seventh and eighth graders may be wrestling juniors and seniors so it’s easy to get discouraged when you are getting knocked around by someone who has been doing it for five years.”