Lincoln increases incentive for municipal official training

LINCOLN — Lincoln City Council voted recently to increase the incentive given to officials who attend Alabama League of Municipalities training.
An ordinance passed by the council at its regular meeting last Tuesday will increase the pay given per month to council members who attend the League’s Orientation Conference.
The incentive was previously $50 a month, and will now be $100 a month.
This goes along with other incentives offered for participating in the League’s Certified Municipal Official program. This program offers classes about municipal government for mayors and council members. It has three levels of certification that each add $150 a month to the council’s pay if they receive that certification.
Mayor Lew Watson said he and the council agreed on these incentives due to the programs’ benefit to newly elected council members
“We decided that it was important enough for those newly elected,” he said.
Watson said he believes it to be an important continuing education program for city officials who have or don’t have any experience with city management or government.
The most basic of the classes offered by the certification program covers the duties and powers of municipalities and their elected officials. Watson said the more basic classes should be mandatory.
“Elected officials need to be educated on what their jobs are,” he said. “I’m committed on that point.”
Watson also said that in today's modern society the landscape in which city officials do their jobs is constantly changing. He said that education is especially important when laws and citizens' needs can change quickly.
“It's flexible,” he said. “It's like the internet today, it constantly changes.”
The incentive pay changed by this ordinance is added to the regular $400 salary for Lincoln council members, which was not changed in the ordinance.
The mayor position is paid $2,500 a month plus these possible incentives, and is considered a full-time employee of the city.
Both the mayor and council members are allowed to take part in city health insurance and retirement plans.
The ordinance will take effect Nov. 2, 2020, the day before the November general election.