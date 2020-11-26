Lincoln Hosts "Reverse Parade" Dec. 3

LINCOLN-- The Lincoln Park and Recreation Department has announced changes to its annual Christmas Parade.
Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said, due to the pandemic, Lincoln will be having a reverse parade this year at the Lincoln Sports Complex on Holly Hills Road on Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..
Duncan said this year the parade will be parked, while the parade goers do the driving. She said this idea came from wanting to continue with the parade but wanting to avoid large crowds that could lead to COVID-19 transmission.
“We did want to keep a tradition,” Duncan said. “We know how important it is, especially to the children.”
Duncan said the parade will still include 13 floats and the Lincoln High School band. During its regular meeting Tuesday, several members of the Lincoln City Council also indicated interest in taking part in the event.
Duncan said each participant organization will have to stay in their own area and wear masks, while attendees will stay in their own cars.
The event will even include its regular Christmas float competition, which will be judged on seven factors: overall first impression, creativity, originality, workmanship, materials used, use of theme, and if the float displays the “spirit of christmas.” Float judging will take place at 5:45 p.m. before the parade.
Duncan said that despite the changes this year children will still get a chance to see and talk with Santa this year. She said that Santa will be making a special trip to Randolph Park in Lincoln’s old town to speak and take pictures with children in a socially distanced manor.
Duncan said while the city will not be having its usual Christmas tree lighting in Randolph Park, visitors to Santa will be able to admire the tree fully decorated and lit.
She said the main reason for the event taking place both at the Sports Complex and Randolph Park was to avoid congestion with the drive through parade.
All in al, Duncan said she was happy to be able to do something this year for Christmas despite the unique challenges, and she is thankful to have had the city council and the parade committee stand behind the decision.