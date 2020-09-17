Lincoln hopes season takes turn for better against St. Clair County

LINCOLN -- When the season began, Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker planned to lean on the team's strongest position group, his running backs.
Unfortunately, things don't always go according to plan, especially in 2020. Three of Lincoln's top four backs quickly sustained season-ending injuries, leaving senior Latavious Wilson with a heavy workload.
That hasn't seemed to slow down Wilson yet. He picked up 226 yards in back-to-back losses to Sylacauga and Leeds earlier this year.
"He could get the edge and still run between the tackles," Zedaker said. "He is just a piece of metal. He is as solid as a rock, tough to tackle."
Lincoln (0-4) needs another big performance from Wilson if the Golden Bears are going to get their first win of the season during Friday night's homecoming showdown with St. Clair County (0-4).
"If we can ever get over the hump and get that first win, we feel a lot of the frustration-type things that are happening to us in games will kind of take care of themselves," Zedaker said.
"Listen, these kids have won, they might not have won in a starting role. … Now when it is their time to be the starter, we're making it tough. We're making a lot of young team mistakes."
Zedaker expected growing pains this season after the Golden Bears bid farewell to such a strong class of seniors last year.
Plus, Lincoln's schedule hasn't exactly been balanced. The Golden Bears' first four opponents are currently 11-5. Their final five opponents are 9-8, so things get a little easier, on paper at least, starting this week.
"They haven't won many games in recent years," Zedaker said of St. Clair County. "But they are so close. … They throw a ton of formations at you offensively, where they try to get you unbalanced where they can attack the weak part of your defense. They do a lot of shifting, a lot of walking tight ends."
The Lincoln head coach expects a similar variety of formations and pre-snap shifts from the St. Clair County defense as well.
Getting the ball to senior receiver Brian Garrett should help the Golden Bears offense stay on schedule.
"He made a heck of catch last week right on the sideline and toe-tapped it to get in," Zedaker said. "Had a heck of a touchdown catch (Aug. 28) against Sylacauga on a vert with two guys draped over him. Just out-jumped them."
Zedaker said Garrett is no stranger to double or even triple coverage this season, but the Lincoln coach doesn't see that as a negative because it just opens up room for Wilson to run.
With great performances from his top offensive weapons and a little good news in the injury department, Zedaker can picture Lincoln's whole season taking a 180 this weekend.
"(If) we can get our first win of the season, that will take care of a lot of our mindset and get (us) over the hump," he said. "And, hopefully, we can make a late run and possibly try to slip in and get a playoff spot."