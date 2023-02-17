Lincoln home builder to appeal case to circuit court

A Lincoln property owner identified by the city as violating the city’s nuisance ordinance has appealed his case to Talladega County Circuit Court.
This was the only option available to property owner Timothy Colley, as the Lincoln City Council wanted to see more progress being made on the home he is building on five acres he owns at 180 Albert Road.
Colley appeared before the council Jan. 24 torequest an extension for that construction, but the city denied that request, with officials noting that the house had been under construction for approximately seven years. They said Colley has been asked numerous times to meet city nuisance ordinance requirements.
Colley maintained at the time that he intends to complete the house according to the necessary criteria. He also stated he lives in Georgia, and commutes to work on the structure as often as he can.
The regular City Council meeting held Tuesday morning had been set as the time frame for reconsidering the status of Colley’s request. He was not present for the meeting.
Colley’s building permit has expired, and with the house in its present condition, City Building Inspector Adam Thrasher told the Council last month he would not be able to issue a new permit for the building.
During the January meeting, Mayor Lew Watson pointed out that some of the materials within the log house Colley has been building have been damaged by the elements through the years, and he was sorry that it seems Colley had lost money by allowing this to happen.
Watson, along with Thrasher and Council member Jennie Jones, expressed their thoughts on the situation at the time, saying that much of the interior damage would likely have been prevented if the house under construction had been closed in by installing windows and doors, preventing damage that has occurred over the years.
There isn’t a date known when the appeal could be ruled upon in court.
Meanwhile, Watson said the city’s actions on the matter are done until there is a court action.
During Monday’s council session, members also discussed the matter of vendors who wish to do business in the city. The particular issues was whether they should be required to pay a full business license fee of $135 if they’re in town for a special event of just a day or two.
Councilwoman Jennie Jones said she could understand someone paying a lesser fee for a shorter time period, and that some cities do offer this to vendors for special events.
Lincoln Revenue Office manager Kimberlee Davidson mentioned the matter of vendors paying appropriate taxes for their sales, and that it could be possible to have vendors pay an estimated amount, and if they overpaid, the vendor would be reimbursed.
Council members agreed to discuss the matter further during a work session scheduled for Feb. 21.
In other matters, the council identified the property located at 38 Glidewell Ave. as in violation of the city’s nuisance ordinance, and with no property owner present, set forth a 30-day period for the property to be brought into condition to meet ordinance requirements.
— Approved a retail beer and wine off premise retail license for Alsabi LLC, located at 5955 Speedway Blvd.
— Approved installing a street light in the Grandview development at Hadley Court.