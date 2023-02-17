 Skip to main content
Lincoln home builder to appeal case to circuit court

A Lincoln property owner identified by the city as violating the city’s nuisance ordinance has appealed his case to Talladega County Circuit Court.

This was the only option available to property owner Timothy Colley, as the Lincoln City Council wanted to see more progress being made on the home he is building on five acres he owns at 180 Albert Road.