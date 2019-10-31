LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School senior Natalie Purinton, daughter of Keith and Valerie Purinton, will participate in the National American Miss Pageant at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., during Thanksgiving week.
Purinton earned a spot in the pageant by winning the title of 2019 Miss Teen Alabama -- National American Miss. During the state event, she won first place in the following categories: Interview, Casualwear, Most Photogenic, Top Model, Most Promising Model and Heart of Service for most community service. She also won first alternate for Resume and was voted Best Personality by the other contestants.
At Lincoln High, she is a featured twirler, member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, the historian for Future Business Leaders of America, member of the all-county golf team and a peer tutor in the Special Education Department.
She is also an active member of First Baptist Church of Talladega.