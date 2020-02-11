Lincoln High School wins ‘Tools for Schools’ grant for SkillsUSA chapter

LINCOLN -- Lincoln was one of 17 high schools nationally to recently receive a start up grant in the amount of $2,500 from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.
The funds will be used to strengthen Lincoln’s SkillsUSA chapter and will support students learning construction trades, transportation and manufacturing, a Harbor Freight press release notes.
“The funds will be used to help cover travel and other expenses for upcoming competition and conferences,” Wesley Yoder, LHS SkillUSA advisor, said. “Lincoln was the only high school from Alabama to receive a grant from Harbor Freight.”
According to the release, schools that applied were evaluated on their ideas for how to enhance their SkillsUSA program, including building new community partnerships, achieving sustainability and reaching more students.
Yoder is also an instructor of a building and construction class at LHS, open to students at Lincoln, Munford and Talladega County Central high schools.
The class is building its own version of a tiny home and aiming to have it completed by the end of the academic year, Yoder said.
The grant is part of Harbor Freight Tools for School’s ongoing commitment to SkillsUSA, building on funding last year of $115,000, which provided funds for 12 chapters and travel scholarships for 37 students to attend the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Harbor Freight Tools for Schools and support chapters across the country in the crucial early years,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said. “Opportunities like this help us bring high-quality skilled trades education to more schools and more students.”
Added Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools,
“We believe skilled trades education provides students the chance to pursue fulfilling and good paying jobs that our country needs. SkillsUSA gives students interested in the trades a sense of belonging, a place to develop their talents and the opportunity to turn them into a lifelong passion.”
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is a program of The Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight Tools Founder Eric Smidt, to advance excellent skilled trades education in public high schools across America, the release notes.
The program “aims to drive a greater understanding of and investment in skilled trades education, believing that access to quality skilled trades education gives high school students pathways to graduation, opportunity, good jobs and a workforce our country needs.”
For more information visit www.harborfreighttoolsforschools.org or www.skillsusa.org.
