 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln High School to add classrooms

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday morning to award M.J. Brooks and Son Construction of Sylacauga the bid to build eight additional classrooms at Lincoln High School. Board member John Ponder was absent.

The total base bid was $4,280,000, which Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said was significantly lower than the amount the board had budgeted for this particular project, which was also good news.