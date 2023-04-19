Lincoln High School to add classrooms

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday morning to award M.J. Brooks and Son Construction of Sylacauga the bid to build eight additional classrooms at Lincoln High School. Board member John Ponder was absent.
The total base bid was $4,280,000, which Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said was significantly lower than the amount the board had budgeted for this particular project, which was also good news.
“With the price of materials recently, we were really expecting that project to come in a lot higher than it did,” Lacey said.
“I spoke with a developer who is going to be building more than 400 new housing units in Lincoln,” Lacey said. “Lincoln as a whole is growing by leaps and bounds, which means we’re going to need more classroom space out there.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board:
— Saw Lacey introduce Sycamore Elementary School Principal Susan Ogle, formerly of Lincoln Elementary, and Lynn Ritchie, the new principal at Fayetteville School. Ritchie had previously been acting principal at the same school.
— Accepted the retirements of Wanda Arthur (custodian at Stemley Road Elementary), Ruby Butler (Child Nutrition Program assistant at Watwood Elementary), Jocelyn Evans (clerical assistant at B.B. Comer Elementary), Jo Holzman (fifth grade at Childersburg Middle), Mark Reed (social studies at Fayetteville) and Karen Tubbs (bus driver at Fayetteville).
—Accepted the resignations of Ashley Barber (science at Fayetteville), Danita Brown (CNP at Fayetteville), Mikayla Calhoun (fourth grade at Stemley) and Elizabeth Guy (PATH special education instructional and behavioral specialist).
—Hired Avery Bobbit (fifth grade at Lincoln Elementary), Chloe Brasher (kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary), Carrie Cabaniss (special education at Fayetteville), Katlin Garrett (second grade at Childersburg Elementary), Kierra Groce (special education at Winterboro), Alexandria Haddock (fourth grade at Stemley), Brendan Haun (custodian at Talladega County Central High School), Kallen McCain (English at Childersburg Middle), Kirsten Sullivan (central office special education secretary and bookkeeper) and Jeremy Tice (special education at Lincoln High).
—Transferred Amanda Armbreser from Lincoln Pre-K to teacher at Sycamore; CNP assistant Tammy Banks from Childersburg High to Watwood Elementary; Brittani Brown from PATH Instructional Support to science teacher at Childersburg Middle; Heidi Brown from pre-K instructional assistant to elementary teacher at Comer Elementary; Victoria Ferguson from CNP assistant manager to CNP manager at Munford High; Lorrie Morris, from Childersburg Middle School bus driver to first grade at Watwood; Nathan Prather from assistant principal at Fayetteville to music teacher at Sycamore; and Vicky Wade from CNP assistant to CNP assistant manager at Munford High School.
— Approved a leave of absence for first grade teacher Caitlin Halpin at Lincoln Elementary.
— Approved participation in the summer food program for the coming year. The system will provide breakfasts and lunches at B.B. Comer High, Sycamore Elementary Stemley Elementary and Lincoln Elementary.
— Passed a resolution naming May 5 as School Lunch Hero Day.
— Approved an out-of-state field trip for 19 fourth and fifth graders at Munford Elementary to Louisville, Ky., for the National Archery Tournament.
—Announced its next meeting will be May 8 at the central office at 5 p.m., with a retiree reception before that.