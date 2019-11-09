LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School last week received its STEM certification through Cognia, formerly known as AdvancED.
LHS joins Childersburg Middle, Fayetteville, Lincoln Elementary, Munford Elementary, Munford Middle, Munford High and Winterboro High schools in the Talladega County system in achieving this honor.
After successful evaluations, including on-campus visits, LHS was awarded its certification Thursday, Nov. 7.
“STEM” stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In order to become STEM-certified, system officials note, a school must provide evidence it uses STEM strategies throughout the school and curriculum. A school must also meet several different STEM standards.
“We are all very excited to receive our STEM certification from Cognia,” said Chad Bynum, principal at LHS. “This is a culmination of the hard work from our students, teachers and staff -- especially those who were on our STEM leadership team. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible. I’m so proud of them.”
According to BusinessWire, AdvancedEd and Measured Progress, two leading education nonprofits, merged in November 2018. The combined company changed its name to “Cognia,” which comes from the Latin word “cognitio,” which means knowledge, in August.
Bynum emphasized the significance of having STEM education and project-based-learning in the school’s curriculum.
“This is a wonderful marketing tool for our students to put on college and scholarship applications,” he said. “It will also give those students interested in a trade job a leg up in starting their career. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Added Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, “Lincoln High School is an exemplary example of engaging instruction. Their focus on community and business partnerships have built one of the strongest career tech pathways in the state. All teachers collaborate to provide the best opportunities for student success. Lincoln High School is a model for STEM instruction and a leader in project based learning. ”
System officials have noted all 17 schools in the Talladega County system are working toward achieving STEM certification through Cognia.
According to its website, Cognia “offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional services and consulting to help schools drive continuous improvement.”
It serves nearly 25 million students and 5 million educators each day.
For more information https://www.cognia.org.
