LINCOLN -- The Lincoln FFA Chapter recently celebrated the 71st National FFA Week hosted at Lincoln High School.
The organization used to be known as “Future Farmers of America” but changed its name to the National FFA Organization in 1988.
During the week, members had the opportunity to participate in agricultural activities, spread news about ag-related issues and raise money for a good cause.
One of the biggest problems the agricultural industry faces is active participation. With 153.34 million people working in the United States as of 2017, only 2.2 million of that original number works in agriculture or an agricultural-related enterprise.
To put things in perspective, that’s right around 3 percent of the United States workforce that feeds the other 97 percent of U.S. residents.
This problem has been recognized and, with associations like FFA and 4H, brought to the attention of young entrepreneurs about to enter the workforce.
“FFA is a crucial organization for agricultural advocacy in students,” Lincoln High FFA advisor Amy Stephens said. “It allows the future of our society to understand and have the potential to address these issues before they become more problematic.”
FFA officers went to Lincoln Elementary School to teach kids what FFA is all about, something the club’s officers have made a point of doing for the past few years; it’s become a tradition.
However, this year looks really promising, as students are already more aware of what the agricultural industry is, thanks to popular TV shows among kids depicting the lives of farmers.
Kindergarten classes got to play games, color in coloring books about livestock and other farming-related subjects, and listen to our officer team explain the importance of having future generations committed to making a change.
Not only did this experience allow our most active members to introduce agriculture to the future generation of our economy, but it provided our students with the ability to practice presentation skills. One of those students was Brianna Payne, a freshman at LHS, chosen to represent our school as a candidate for Central District officer for the Alabama FFA Association.
Our FFA week was successful in providing a concrete outlook on agricultural issues to our local community. Members opened this weeklong event to all students at LHS as an effort to raise money for an LES student facing the costs of leukemia treatments. Our chapter raised $200, which was given to a grateful family in need.
Other events during the week included getting the National FFA Week Proclamation signed by Mayor Lew Watson, a scavenger hunt throughout the school, Ag Olympics with surrounding schools and several dress-up days for students, including Blue and Gold Day.
-- Noah Wooten is a sophomore and vice president/public correspondent of the LHS FFA Chapter.