Lincoln graduate Dennis Barrentine earns Dean's Award at Colgate University

LINCOLN -- Dennis Barrentine, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Barrentine is a graduate of Lincoln High School, and is from Talladega.
Students who receive a term GPA of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence.
Colgate is a leading American university for students who want classes with rigor, faculty with passion, and confidence in knowing they will learn how to thrive in work and life. Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 2,900 students in central New York.