Lincoln girls soccer: Trio of Lady Golden Bears earn all-state honors

A trio of Lincoln High School girls earned first-team spots on the Class 4A-5A All-State soccer squad, with one also recognized on the 2020 Super All-State Team.
Centerback Katie Threatt, a five-year starter for the Lady Golden Bears, secured a position on both squads, the latter an assembly of the best 22 players regardless of classification.
Midfielder Taylor Lett and forward Grace Linn joined Threatt on the all-state roster in 4A-5A.
Lincoln surged to a 13-3-1 record before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lady Golden Bears head coach Will Bailey said playing on turf kept Lincoln from having as many rainouts as some other teams.
“As far as the record is concerned, it was the best start we’ve ever had,” he said. “We were one (win) away from tying our regular-season all-time (record for) wins and we still had nine games to go. We felt really good going into the back half of the season, that we were going to have a shot to make the playoffs and go on as far as we could go.”
Bailey said Threatt was the lynchpin of a defense that allowed 12 goals and scored 13 shutouts.
“There’s not a lot of stats that are kept for defensive players, not as much as offensive players, but her impact on the field -- every loose ball and every ball in the air, she was going for it,” Bailey said. “Every 1v1 stop she had to make, she just about made all of them.
“She did a tremendous job as a leader for us in really securing that back line. She’s the first Super All-State player we’ve had for Lincoln, and I’m super-excited for her.”
Lett, the Co-Player of the Year for the All-Talladega County Team, scored 11 goals and added six assists in her third season as a starter.
“Lett dominated the midfield all season long,” Bailey said. “She had big plays defensively and offensively, whether it was finding a pass or taking away a pass.”
Bailey added the goal that stood out most from Lett came March 10 against Westbrook Christian to tie the game 2-all with less than a minute left. Though the Lady Golden Bears lost 3-2 in overtime, he said her effort in that game demonstrated the type of player she was.
“She’s always full-speed, always going and never gives up,” he said. “She did a tremendous job on corner kicks this year. She scored five goals with her head this year, and in the girls game, that’s a huge asset. Anytime we had a set piece or a corner kick, she was a threat to score with her head.”
Linn, a five-year starter, knocked in 14 goals and assisted on 12.
“Linn has played up top for us the last two years, and she’s a threat to score at any minute, any moment,” Bailey said. “I think a lot of times, it’s hard to play forward because of the simple fact that you don’t always get as many touches as everybody else, and when you get one, you’ve got to be able to capitalize … She accounted for 26 of our 60 goals on the season, so almost 50 percent of the offense went through her.”
Bailey said his girls put in so much work to get ready for the season, and it was disappointing the Lady Golden Bears didn’t get to finish what they started.
“A lot of people don't know that we probably ran over 200 miles in the offseason getting ready for the season,” he said. “We were out there in the weight room at 6 a.m. all summer long last year. There’s a lot of things that go into it, so just seeing how hard they worked, it sucks to not be able to finish it … We’re extremely proud of what we accomplished and we’re extremely proud of all the work we’ve put in.”