Lincoln girls earn first trip to state cross country meet

LINCOLN -- The girls on Lincoln’s cross country team had to wait 90 minutes to find out if they had made history or fallen just short of qualifying for the state meet.
“It was kind of like a nerve-wracking thing,” Lincoln sophomore Lexi Byrd said. “They said we were close, but we didn’t know if we made it or not.”
The wait was worth it. Byrd, who finished seventh overall at the sectionals meet Thursday, Nov. 5, will compete at the state meet Saturday along with the rest of her teammates.
The Lincoln girls had never qualified for state as a team before last week. The historic milestone is even more impressive when you consider the program began in 2014 with a single girl runner who also happened to be a senior. Only in the last three years has Lincoln even had enough runners on the girls roster to attempt to qualify for state.
“It was like a moment of excitement because you know it hasn’t happened before,” Byrd said. “And when we found out, it took us a minute to realize it, but when we found out, it was like an accomplishment for us because we were the first to do that. Like nobody else can take that.”
Byrd has been a bright spot for the team all season, but she’s not the only newcomer who helped the Lady Golden Bears make history last week. Senior Haylee-Grace Mullinax placed 27th overall in her sectionals debut.
Fellow senior Bailey Gowers, who participated in a more limited fashion last season, finished 22nd overall and was the only other Lincoln runner to finish inside the top 30.
Lincoln coach Allison Miles said she’s seen those two seniors bring a lot of self-confidence with them from the volleyball team, where winning is a little more commonplace. Miles also said she has seen the girls' belief in themselves soar even higher since they found out they qualified for state.
“The fact that they are going and they’re the first (in school history) has been a huge confidence builder for them,” Miles said.
Lincoln typically sends one or two girls to the state meet to compete as individuals. Freshman Danielle Rollins, who finished 33rd on Thursday, has qualified twice already, but Miles said she thinks having the whole team will provide a huge boost to both Rollins on Saturday and the future of the program itself.
“I think now with some of the successes we’re seeing with the girls in cross country, we’ll start to pick up more (girls) that are interested,” Miles said.