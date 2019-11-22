The Lincoln High School girls basketball team will open its season today against Spring Garden at the Thanksgiving Classic in Alexandria.
The Lady Golden Bears will take the court with new head coach Jessica Butterworth, who previously served as the school’s junior varsity girls coach.
Butterworth said moving up to the role of head varsity coach is a big step forward in her career as she looks to elevate the status of a program that hasn’t advanced past the area tournament since the 2016-17 season and has gone 32-91 in the past five seasons.
“The past is the past,” she said at the fifth annual Talladega High School Basketball Media Day on Tuesday. “Year No. 1, I want to improve on their previous records, but also, we’re matched up in a tough area. We have Talladega and Anniston in our area, so that’s a very tough matchup. But I think if we play our game, we’re going to be more than capable of getting out of the area, and once we do that, the sky’s the limit.”
She added she has been working with the girls to improve a number of areas, including free throws.
“We shoot those every day, 8,200 a day,” Butterworth said. “Their shot percentage has already gone up 22 percent, so that’s huge because free throws in girls basketball are going to win or lose games. We’ve also been working on fast breaks because that’s huge in girls basketball.
“They’re putting in the work, we’re putting in the running -- constantly running. Running for mistakes that we might have in practice and running just to get in shape because we are going to be that team you have to beat in the fourth quarter.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Butterworth has taken a program that hasn’t been winning much and gotten the most out of the players available.
Prior to her arrival at Lincoln, she coached varsity softball at Talladega High School in 2018 and led a program that had won a combined eight games in the four previous seasons to a 9-12 record, a feat that earned her Talladega County Class 4A-5A Coach of the Year honors in the sport.
“I think having the experience at Talladega coaching varsity softball has really helped me because I teach middle-schoolers,” she said. “Coaching high schoolers is totally different. Their mindset is different, everything’s different. I think I’m prepared to coach at that level now because I do have the experience.
“I’m well-prepared to teach these girls what they need. They already have the ability, so I just have to do my part in coaching, game-time situations and getting them ready to practice.”
Lady Golden Bears senior forward Zariah Orr said Butterworth has been great from the moment she walked in the door.
“She knew what to tell us and what to teach us,” Orr said. “We just know we can trust in her ability and her leadership to carry this team to where it needs to be … I’m ready to start the season with her.”
Butterworth said she has a very specific identity she wants her team to have this season.
“We will be the team you’re scared of as soon as you walk in because you know we’re going to have ball control, smarts and the ability to take you down,” she said. “We don’t care who the other jersey is. We’re not afraid of anybody. Each game is day-to-day, and no game is special. I think we’re going to be able to create an identity that we’re going to be faster, smarter and tougher than you.”