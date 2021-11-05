Lincoln girls aiming for top 10 finish

LINCOLN — Last year, Lincoln’s cross country girls were just excited for the chance to compete at the Class 5A state meet, but this time they aren’t ready to celebrate just yet. Saturday, they are on a mission.
“We had zero chances of competing at state,” Lincoln coach Michael Duff said. “I think this year, when you put in the results, we have a chance to finish top 10 in the state. Which you’ve seen that two years ago from our boy's team when they finished ninth. … I’m hoping we are going in the right direction.”
The Lincoln boys jumped from ninth to fourth place last season in their third trip to state. Junior Lexi Byrd believes the girls are on a similar path, and it starts this weekend with the girl’s second-ever trip to the state meet.
“Since they put in that extra work and got to state the first time, they liked how it felt, so then they continued,” she said. “I feel like that is what the girls are about to do, though.”
Byrd has been the Golden Bears' top runner in every meet this season, setting her season PR last week at sectionals with a time of 22:41.52.
Injuries during the offseason slowed her progression down this season, but both Byrd and Duff hope to see her beat the school record time of 22:13 on Saturday.
“I’m ready,” Byrd said. “A little anxious, but I’m ready. I think I am going to get that record this weekend.”
Her sisters Lorelai and Taylor Byrd have rounded out the top three for Lincoln all season long despite being first-year runners. Lorelai, a freshman, has the faster record of the two at 23:08.24. However, Taylor, a seventh-grader, took second for the Golden Bears during the last three meets.
Sadie Worley has placed fourth in every meet this season with a PR of 23:59.76. Volleyball player McKynlee Young has placed fifth in three of four meets this season but was beaten out by Meghan Barker last week at sectionals.
“I feel like it has been an amazing season,” Lexi Byrd said. “Like I feel like these girls have really put in so much work and that they deserve, we deserve to be at state. … They are amazing. I am so pumped we get to go to state.”