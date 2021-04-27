Lincoln freshman steps up in playoff loss to Westbrook Christian

LINCOLN — Lincoln sophomore Adyson Hendrix spent most of Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to Westbrook Christian in the 4-5A playoffs, watching helplessly on the field as defenders kept the ball from coming within 15 feet of her.
Then with 17 minutes left, Hendrix touched the ball, for perhaps the third time all game, and she quickly broke free of the two defenders shadowing her and took a shot that rolled past the opposing goalkeeper.
Right off the post.
“Should have bought square posts,” Lincoln coach William Bailey said of that close call.
Within moments Hendrix reached the ball and attempted a second shot. The opposing goalkeeper had reset by that point, recording the save and scooping the ball up less than two seconds before Lincoln’s Amarii Woods arrived.
“Huge awareness for her right there to go and get another shot,” Bailey said Hendrix. “And then I was proud of Amarii Woods, an eighth-grader, crashing the goal on that play.”
Lincoln spent most of the evening playing defense which gave freshman Emily Nabors a chance to shine as she ended more than half a dozen of Westbrook’s scoring opportunities by herself.
“One of her best games of the year,” Bailey said. “She is a competitor. She dominates in the back with the strength that she plays, the aggressiveness that she plays. … I’m extremely proud of her. She held us in it a lot of times tonight.”
Three to know:
— Nabors saved what seemed like a lost possession in the 37th minute before advancing the ball upfield almost at will. There Westbrook Christian was called for a foul, and Nabors set Lincoln senior Grace Linn up for a shot at the goal from at least 15-20 yards out.
Linn sent the ball flying up, sneaking it in dead center just below the crossbar to cut Lincoln’s deficit down to one goal.
— Including the Golden Bears’ lone goal, Lincoln finished the game with five shots on goal. Westbrook Christian, meanwhile, recorded 22 total shots on goal, including scores in 7th, 11th and 50th minutes.
— Lincoln goalkeeper Erin Barker spent most of the game diving around like she was under fire. Barker recorded 19 saves for her hard work. She also nearly denied Westbrook Christian’s second goal of the game when she made the initial save in the 11th minute. The ball bounced off her chest, where it then squirted free of her grip twice like a bar of soap.
Who said:
— Bailey on Linn’s goal in her final high school game: “That was a beautiful shot. That was Grace being Grace. Extremely skillful play.If you’re going to go out, go out with a bang. I thought she played great tonight. I thought she left it all on the field.”
— Bailey on Nabor’s decision to give up her role on offense late in the season when injuries created a need on the backline: “She stepped up, and for an offensive player to say hey, I’m willing to play and go do this because this is what is best for the team and be excited about it is awesome. Her moving back there solidified our backline. She’s played great back there, which a lot of our success after spring break is probably contributed to her moving back there.”