LINCOLN -- It’s been 11 years since Lincoln High School’s football team won a second-round playoff game.
The Golden Bears have reached the second round four times in the last eight seasons, but they have been unable to advance. Lincoln hopes it can put an end to that streak when the Golden Bears travel to Andalusia tonight. Kickoff is set for 7.
“It would be great,” Lincoln senior linebacker Keyshon Townsend said. “Seeing it in the newspaper and seeing how it hasn’t been done in this long. It will be great to know that we broke another bad streak.”
Townsend will be a major factor in whether the Golden Bears advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.
Townsend was a disruptive force defensively in Lincoln’s 38-8 win over Dallas County last week in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Townsend recorded seven tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“Our defensive front was pushing their line all the way back there, so that made the backs scramble out a lot and it made the quarterback scramble out,” he said. “I just took advantage of it.
“I saw them running away so I just tackled them before they could cross the line of scrimmage. The coaches were sending me on some blitzes, which really helped me get those tackles.”
Townsend is having a breakout season for the Golden Bears. For the year, he has 83 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and three sacks.
“He is our leading tackler and he is having an outstanding senior year,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “He is leading us on the field, he just about plays every special team with us. He also runs the ball when we need him.”
Lincoln must travel more than 200 miles for tonight’s game. Townsend said the Golden Bears’ focus on the long trip will be on what they have to do to extend their season for another week.
“It is the longest ride that we have had so we just have to stay focused throughout the whole ride and stay focused on what we are going down there to do,” he said. “We are not looking at it as a trip; we are looking at it as a business trip.”
Last week marked the third time in four games Lincoln held an opponent to eight points or less.
Townsend has lofty goals for the Golden Bears’ defense, but he will settle for anything as long as the unit makes enough stops to win the game.
“I am trying to get shutouts the rest of these games,” he said. “Hopefully, we can hold them down to 14 points, but I don’t want them to get a lot of rushing yards at all. If they are going to get yards, they are going to have to try to throw the ball.”
Townsend & Co. will have the tough task of slowing an Andalusia offense that averages 30 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by their ground attack, which is paced by Elijah McClain and Cameron Morrisette.
Going into the game, Townsend is confident the Golden Bears are prepared for the challenges the Andalusia offense presents.
“They have a lot of weapons, but I believe that we have more weapons than them,” Townsend said. “We have to be physical, we have to wrap up and we have to work on our tackling this game. We can’t go in for the big hits; we have to wrap them up. They have some big backs. If we can force them to throw the ball, we should have success.”