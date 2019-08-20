LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s football team opens the 2019 season at Class 5A Southside-Gadsden on Friday night at 7.
Third-year Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker and his coaching staff have been preaching to their team about the difficulty of opening the season at Southside.
“It is just exciting to finally get to a game week,” Zedaker said. “They are tired of banging on each other; they are ready to go hit another team. We got a very talented team.
“We have to go into a very hostile environment; they always pack the house. They have a student section that gets after you, it is a tight sideline and it is a tough place to play in. We have to be able to handle that adversity.”
The Golden Bears have an experienced team that should be able to handle the adversity of playing on the road. Lincoln returns several key players on both sides from last season’s team that went 7-5 and made it the first round of the 4A playoffs.
The Golden Bears return Talladega County 4A-5A Player of the Year quarterback Javion Surles and their dynamic duo on the outside in Brian Garrett and Tre Garrett. Lincoln also has several talented backs Zedaker is excited about.
“We have a slew of running backs; we really don’t have a feature back this year,” he said. “We kind of have running backs by committee. We have four that can go: JD Davis, Keyshon Townsend, Jeremy Lane and Cam Reynolds. We are excited about that.
“Our offensive line is fairly new, so we are really hoping that it comes together early. That’s the focal point right now, making sure we can get them going.”
Southside is looking to build off its 2018 success that included a 7-5 record and trip to the second round of the playoffs.
The Panthers welcome back several key pieces off their 2018 squad, including six offensive linemen and a tight end. Southside also returns 6-foot-5 signal-caller Michael Rich Jr.
Zedaker said Southside will create challenges for the Golden Bears on both sides of the ball.
“It is going to be a typical Southside team where they are going to run their wing-T stuff, but it looks like he (Panthers head coach Ron Daugherty) is going to focus on the quarterback and show him a little bit more and throw.
“Defensively, they have an excellent linebacker in (Zeke Hefner). He had over 100 tackles last year. They took one of their big defensive linemen (Chance Moon) and put him at Mike (linebacker), he is a monster.
“We are going to have to play really well. The big thing is we cannot make mistakes early in the game. We have to take care of the ball and make sure that we don’t have any stupid penalties.”
Special teams were vital in Lincoln’s 19-8 win over Southside last season. Nick Pope converted on four field goals, lifting the Golden Bears to victory.
This season, Lincoln will depend on Davidson (Shaggy) Malone. Zedaker is confident Malone could make an impact in the game Friday.
“I told the team and I told Shaggy (on Monday) we won this game because of Nick last year,” Zedaker said. “We have no bones about running him out there and letting him kick the ball. We have a good special team (group) right there with our line, snapper and holder. If we can get the ball on the block, I feel confident running him out there and letting him kick one.”