Marsha Martin of the Lincoln Food Pantry recently received the Juliette P. Doster Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Community Health. The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama held a reception Sunday to present the award. Above is Susan Williamson with the Community Foundation; Misty McGehee, executive director of the United Way of North Talladega County; Bonnie Ponder and Marsha Martin, both with the Lincoln Food Pantry; and Heather Lamey with the Community Foundation.
Both the Lincoln Food Pantry and the United Way will receive $1,000 as a recipient of this award.