LINCOLN — Marsha Martin of the Lincoln Food Pantry recently received the Juliette P. Doster Award for Outstanding Volunteerism in Community Health from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
The foundation presented the award to Martin during a reception Sunday at the Lincoln Food Pantry.
The Lincoln Food Pantry is one of the many agencies supported by the United Way of North Talladega County.
The Lincoln Food Pantry and the United Way will both receive $1,000 in recognition of the award.
“I was truly in a state of shock,” Martin said. “I’m so thankful for the recognition, but it’s not about me. It’s about the Lincoln Food Pantry and the other community organizations. I’m so grateful to all the volunteers, not just at the food pantry, but to those all across our city and state. It’s about helping others in need.”
Martin has served as director to the Lincoln Food Pantry since September 2017, after founder Marie Moore stepped down.
“We owe our success mainly to Marie and her vision,” Martin said.
The pantry started out inside two former classrooms of the old Lincoln High School building after receiving a $1,000 start-up donation in June 2011.
It currently operates at 167 Magnolia St., next to the old school.
“We have continued to grow,” Martin said. “We serve about 400 Lincoln residents each month.”
Martin added the pantry receives its food supplies from the Central Alabama Food Bank.
Each Monday, from 9 a.m. until noon, the pantry is conducted by area volunteers who organize, bag and distribute food to Lincoln residents in need.
Families are required to register with the pantry by filling out a USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) form and by bringing a power or other utility bill to prove that they are Lincoln residents.
Families are permitted to take a box of food once a month.
The packages include a variety of nonperishable goods such as canned goods, rice, pasta noodles and more.
“We are always in need of donations, whether it be monetary or food,” Martin said. “We also welcome anyone who wants to volunteer.”
For more information, contact the Lincoln Food Pantry at 205-842-7610.