Lincoln Fire Department’s improved ISO rating big deal for city

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Fire Department has lowered its ISO rating from a Class 3 to Class 2, and Capt. Joshua Vincent says it’s a big deal for his agency.
“Dropping from a 3 to a 2 is a huge deal for a department of our size,” Vincent said Thursday.
Vincent said a fire department’s ISO rating can affect homeowners’ insurance rates in the community the department serves.
ISO ratings are created by a company called the Insurance Services Office. The company evaluates fire departments on categories like equipment, personnel, proximity of firehouses and access to the water supply.
A smaller part of the score involves quality of 911 services and how active the fire department is in the community with fire prevention programs.
After all these factors are examined, the department is then scored on a scale from 1 to 10. The lower the score, the better equipped that department is to handle a fire.
The score is often used by home insurance agencies as a factor in deciding rates for an area.
Vincent said the ISO rating can affect local businesses in a similar way. Vincent said Thursday he thinks the change will likely affect businesses even more than homeowners. He said he hopes the improved rating will become a tool for the city.
“We hope to use it to recruit some business and industry to Lincoln,” he said.
Mayor Lew Watson said Friday the new rating puts Lincoln a step above many Alabama cities.
“We are extremely pleased to have received a Class 2 rating. Very few cities in Alabama have a rating this good, (with) a 1 being the very best,” Watson said.
Watson said the lower rating reflected a group effort from not just the Fire Department, but also the Water Department, Code Department and City Council.
Watson also said he believes the Fire Department is looking to further lower its rating.
“This is a level we had hoped for, recognizing that we have strived to have a better rating in each inspection period,” he said. “I would bet that our fire/rescue personnel are likely eyeing a 1 for the last step.”
The lowering of Lincoln’s ISO puts the department on a similar standing as another local agency.
In 2017, Pell City’s ISO was lowered to Class 2. At the time, then fire-Chief Mike Burdette told The Daily Home that only about 1,300 of 70,000 fire departments around the United States hold a class 2 rating.