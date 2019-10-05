LINCOLN — Javion Surles accounted for six first-half touchdowns to lead Lincoln past Holtville 48-13 on homecoming Friday night at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
Surles made his final homecoming a memorable one as he went 10 of 13 passing for 222 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 70 yards and a score on six carries. It was the second time Surles has had five passing touchdowns this season.
Lincoln was coming off a 24-10 loss to Munford last week.
“It was a great way to bounce back,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “He knew that he did not play well the last game, so he had a point to prove when he came out, and I think he proved it.
“He is going to give a lot of credit to his offensive line, his receivers for getting open. Brian Garrett had a heck of a game as well, catching touchdown passes all over the place.
“We need that from Javion and we need that from that offense if we are going to defend the region title. Going into a tough game against Handley next week, we are going to need that type of production.”
Lincoln got off to a rough start as Surles fumbled on his team’s first possession.
Matt Kemp scooped up the football and took it back 25 yards for a touchdown.
Lincoln responded on its ensuing drive as Surles connected with Garrett for a 15-yard score.
Holtville made an interesting call deep in its own territory on its next possession. On a fourth-and-1 at its own 14-yard line, Holtville’s fake punt was stopped short of the first-down marker, giving Lincoln the football in the red zone.
Surles made the Bulldogs pay, running 5 yards around right end to make it 14-7.
Holtville’s Braxton Buck led a 65-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 1-yard run by Kemp to cut the lead to 14-13. The PAT attempt was blocked by Lincoln’s Cameron Reynolds.
From there, Lincoln took command as Surles & Co. scored 34 unanswered points.
Surles connected with Garrett on back-to-back possessions for touchdown passes of 39 and 23 yards.
On the 23-yard catch-and-run for a score, Garrett juked a Holtville defender, sending him tumbling to the turf.
Surles then connected on consecutive possessions with Tre Garrett in the back of the end zone for touchdowns of 39 and 14 yards to increase the margin 41-13 going into halftime.
Lincoln’s Kendrick Truss returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown.
Three to know
- Lincoln's playmakers stepped up in a big way Friday. Brain Garrett had five receptions for 131 yards and three scores. Tre Garrett had 54 yards on two touchdown receptions. Da’Zhone Finley had three receptions for 37 yards for the Golden Bears.
-Lincoln’s defense held Holtville to 144 yards of total offense. The Golden Bears forced two Holtville turnovers.
-This was the third straight homecoming win for Lincoln.
Who said it:
Holtville head coach Jason Franklin on the loss: “With 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, it is 14-13, and we just let it get away from us. Hats off to Lincoln, they are a really talented bunch. They are athletic and they made plays, and we didn’t. We knew that we would have to take some chances. We took a chance early on fourth-and-3 inches and we didn’t get it. Good football teams have to get that. We have to go back to work and get better this upcoming week. I didn’t think we played with a lot of fire in us tonight … We got hit in the mouth and we took it. That’s the disappointing part.”
Zedaker on the offensive explosion after struggling last week at Munford: “We needed it. I have to give a lot of credit to our offensive staff: Coach (William) Hill, Coach (Matt) Collier, Coach (Jamie) Linderman, Coach (Jeremy) Murphy and Coach (Chance) Byrd. They really went to work after last week and put in a great game plan. The offensive line did fantastic blocking for Javion up front. We really wanted to focus on throwing the ball again and giving him time to do it. When we do, we get results. I am very proud of the way the offense played tonight.”
Up next
-Lincoln travels to take on Handley on Friday night at 7. Both teams are undefeated in Class 4A, Area 4 play.
-Holtville hosts 4A, Region 4 foe Leeds on Friday at 7 p.m.