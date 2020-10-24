Lincoln ends season with last-second win over Moody

MOODY -- The Lincoln Golden Bears made several clutch plays late and notched a 20-13 win over the host Moody Blue Devils on Friday.
The Golden Bears ended their season 2-8.
In the final minutes, Lincoln tied the game at 13-all with a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Poarch to Jafrondric Davis. A missed PAT left the game deadlocked.
Moody steadily made its way down field on the ensuing possession before Blue Devils quarterback A.J. Wallace threw an interception at the Lincoln 5-yard line.
The Bears took advantage of the miscue and struck for the winning score on a 32-yard pass from Poarch to Davis.
Moody’s touchdowns came on a 10-yard pass from Wallace to wide receiver Blaine Burke at the start of the second quarter and a 6-yard run by Wallace midway through the third. Moody’s PAT was no good after the second score.
Lincoln also notched a touchdown in the first half on a 15-yard pass from Poarch to Cor’tavion Elston for an early lead.
Moody will play its final game of the season at Hayden on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.