Lincoln Elementary 3rd-graders learn science of NASCAR, importance of staying fit, hydrated (with photo gallery)

LINCOLN -- Third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School spent Thursday afternoon learning about the science of NASCAR and the importance of staying fit and hydrated.
It was all part of the first Speediatrics Fun Day Festival, an event coordinated with NASCAR to coincide with the fall race this weekend.
“Our school has always had a racing theme,” according to Assistant Principal Anna Jones. “We’ve got a race car in our cafeteria. I don’t know why we didn’t think to do something like this before.”
Jones said she started working with Russell Branham, Blake Warfield and others at Talladega Superspeedway earlier in the year, before COVID-19 changed everything.
“We originally planned it for April, but then COVID hit. But we continued to stay in touch over the summer, and they were still interested in doing something for the fall race,” Jones said. “(Talladega County Schools Superintendent) Dr. (Suzanne) Lacey gave us the go-ahead, and they sent us the lessons, the materials and even a mascot uniform.
“We originally were planning on doing a larger event, with an appearance by a driver and a dedication for a car out front. But we’ll have to get to that next time.”
Jones said she looked closely at the science standards for each grade and determined the NASCAR material was the best fit for the school’s third-graders.
“The science standards for third grade really married well with the race concepts,” she said.
Because the “Speediatrics” festival is being touted as an annual event, Jones added making it for one grade means a new crop of students gets to benefit from it every year.
But there was one more snag.
County students who are still physically attending class do so in two different groups that are in school on different days. Jones said Lacey helped make the event happen all in one day by allowing all students to come in for a single afternoon, provided their parents signed a release.
“So as a bonus, the kids got to see some of their friends that they don’t normally get to,” Jones said.
Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 9 Bass Pro Shop Chevrolet, addressed the students Thursday via Zoom. He talked about the science of racing and staying safe on the track, including staying hydrated. This is especially important when a driver can lose up to 10 pounds of fluid during the course of a single race.
“He also talked about setting goals and working toward your dream,” Jones said. “It was a good conversation, motivating.”
Health and wellness was actually the key theme of the afternoon. More than 120 third-graders “got to see the physical demands of working on the pit crew, the kind of demands that places on the body,” Jones said.
Each child was given a water bottle and a pedometer. In the days following Thursday’s event, they will divide up into Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota groups and engage in a “step-challenge,” with the winner getting a NASCAR pin and prize pack.
According to a release from Branham, “The NASCAR themed festival is geared toward inspiring children to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to learning about healthy lifestyle habits, children in attendance will participate in field day activities such as a tire race, sponge relay and looking for lugnuts to help encourage them to stay active and eat well, all while having fun.”
Jones said Health Occupation Students of America members from Lincoln High School volunteered to come out and help run the games Thursday, and the pace car made an appearance as well.
“It was a really good experience,” Jones said.
The program also comes with a grant for just under $10,000, which will go to the school’s Physical Education Department, so that all students will reap some benefit from it.