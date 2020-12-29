Lincoln dominates first game with complete roster

Like most teams, Lincoln spent the first two months of the season cobbling together a schedule while attempting to find something resembling a rhythm in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On Dec. 22, the Golden Bears’ finally found their groove in an 80-44 victory over Munford in the school’s last game before an extended holiday break. The game remained tight during the first half, but Lincoln (3-5) outscored Munford 23-8 in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Lincoln coach Doug Ward said he also believes that was the first time his entire roster was available for a game this season.
“It was good to have a loaded gun, so to speak,” Ward said.
The Lincoln coach said isolated incidents of COVID-19 exposure are to blame for keeping his guys off the court for weeks at a time. Those players’ absences, including some of Lincoln’s starters, hinder the team’s development long past the two weeks those players miss.
“It takes them about a week to get back to normal, and then it takes them another week to get to be where they are exceptional, where they should be,” Ward said, referring to the conditioning of his players forced to quarantine. “But yeah, they come back whipped. … They are definitely sucking wind when they come back.”
Although COVID-19 often impacts the respiratory system, Ward said his quarantined players don’t appear to struggle any more than a kid held out for two weeks due to injury. While the guys work themselves back into their regular shape, Ward scales back their minutes accordingly.
Those adjustments have likely impacted the team’s chemistry this season, which explains why Ward said his players seem to struggle to identify the team member with the best look at the basket.
“I think the number one thing we need to improve in is shot selection,” Ward said. “Good shot selection turns into good transition defense.”
Despite the less than ideal start, the Lincoln coach said the experience the quarantine-related absences provided to Lincoln’s backups could prove critical down the stretch.
Ward described senior J.R. Proctor, a newcomer this year, as a threat in practice. Proctor scored seven points in the fourth quarter against Munford, but he’s hardly the only new face around the team earning compliments from the head coach.
Freshman Camare Hampton already earned a starting spot in the lineup in large part because of his defensive talents.
“We’re going to put him on who we feel like is their best player other than a post player,” Ward said. “He’s going to go out there and guard anybody (positions) one through four. He’s really tough. He’s always around the rim offensively and defensively. … You can’t coach the stuff that he’s done, and he’s just always around the ball.”
Ward said his team got its nose bloodied when the Golden Bears dropped games to Anniston (10-1) and White Plains (7-3) by only six points, but the coach was encouraged by each loss.
White Plains has won three games this season by at least 12 points. Anniston’s resume is even more impressive. The Bulldogs have beaten three opponents by 40-plus points, including a 95-47 victory over Munford.
Ward said hanging with those two teams, despite the circumstances, should give his group confidence.
“I feel like if we keep everybody healthy, we can go as far as we want to go,” Ward said. “We feel like we should compete with Alexandria for the area championship.”