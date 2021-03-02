Lincoln defends county title, sophomore earns MVP honors

Lincoln wrapped up a second straight Talladega County girls soccer championship Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Munford, but it took time for the celebration to start.
“Even after we won on Saturday if you looked at the faces, they weren’t happy with how we played,” Lincoln coach William Bailey said. “They are constantly craving that desire to be better.”
Bailey said that discontent with anything less than their best effort is the mark of a good team. In a lot of ways, that work ethic reminds Bailey of the 12 seniors from last year’s class.
The ones that saw their final season ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They set the tone,” Bailey said. “They were all very good, they were all very talented, and they absolutely worked every single day. … They were constantly wanting more, and they were never satisfied, and I think that had kind of fed into our younger girls.”
Two of the team’s youngest players, eighth-grader Katie Harrell and ninth-grader Emily Mcgehee, won’t show up in a box score, but Bailey said their play in the middle was critical to ensuring the victory over Munford that decided the championship.
“Those two stepped up and made some plays that maybe they hadn’t had to make in the past,” Bailey said. “And in a little bit more of an important matchup with where Munford’s key players were, and they had a huge game and picked us up.”
Freshman Kailey Morgan scored the game-winning goal off a timely cross from fellow freshman Emi Nabors around the 30th minute.
“Probably one of the fastest players in the state, and she creates a lot of opportunities for herself, and she did a really good job this week of passing the ball,” Bailey said of Morgan.
Nabors finished the week with four goals and a team-best four assists, while Morgan added three goals of her own.
Both freshmen earned spots on the all-tournament team alongside three of their teammates, including sophomore Adyson Hendrix, who earned MVP honors after she scored nine goals and assisted on two others in three games.
Hendrix didn’t waste any time making her case for MVP. She opened the tournament by scoring six goals in 24 minutes against Childersburg on Tuesday night before getting subbed out.
“Anytime someone has a game like that, you just kind of sit back, and you have to appreciate the greatness. … I was extremely proud of her,” Bailey said of Hendrix.
Lincoln’s upperclassmen weren’t shut out from the all-tournament team. Junior Addison Woodruff only scored one goal, but her place on the list has more to do with her defensive prowess.
“She’s a five-year starter and has done a great job of vocally leading and leading on the field,” Bailey said. “She’s stepped up big time for our backline and made a ton of big plays for us this week. She’s rock solid and has done a great job of holding our defense together. I’m proud of her play and more proud of her leadership.”
Woodruff was joined on the all-tournament team by senior Grace Linn, who finished the week with five goals and three assists. While Bailey said he’s proud of the hard work he’s seen from his team as a whole, it appears few, if any, girls have taken up the hard-working, team-first mindset of the previous class with the same intensity as Linn.
“She has held the other girls accountable,” Bailey said, “which sometimes, it is very difficult stepping into that vocal role and holding everyone accountable because it is not always liked. … People are going to respect her because she is going to work as hard or harder than anybody and she produces, no matter where she plays on the field.”