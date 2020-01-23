Lincoln defeats Munford 74-49 to advance to county tournament semifinals

Lincoln High School’s boys basketball team defeated archrival Munford 74-49 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Talladega County Tournament at Sylacauga.
The Golden Bears will take on Talladega this afternoon at 5:30. Lincoln is 0-2 against the Tigers this season.
“I felt like in the second half we did a much better job of picking up in the half court and blocking out,” Lincoln head coach Doug Ward said. “At their place, they shot the ball so good, they were out of their minds shooting the ball. We made an effort to make sure we got to their shooters and try to block out (Justin) Sistrunk. He is a beast.”
The Golden Bears depended on their playmakers on Thursday, and they delivered. Javion Surles controlled the first half for Lincoln, scoring 14 of his 24 points before intermission.
Brian Garrett got it going in the second half for the Golden Bears. The junior guard scored 22 of his 28 points after halftime. Garrett nailed six 3-pointers, including four in the second half.
“I am very pleased with the way Brian (Garrett) shot the ball,” Ward said. “I like the way we shared the ball.
“I told Javion (Surles) … that is the most complete game that I enjoyed watching. He did a little bit of everything tonight. He didn’t get excited one way or another tonight, he kept his cool. He is our second-leading rebounder, and his stats are awesome … He played hard.”
Lincoln jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the Lions closed to 16-9 going into the second quarter.
The Lions went on a 14-2 run in the second period, building a 28-24 advantage. Lincoln, however, would respond with an 8-0 spurt capped off by a JD Davis 3-pointer from the time line to give the Golden Bears a 32-28 edge at halftime.
Lincoln carried that momentum into the third quarter and increased its lead to eight points behind the play of Garrett. He scored six points in the period, including a pair of free throws to give Lincoln a 46-35 advantage.
The Lions went on a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 46-40 with 15 seconds left in the period, but Surles banked in a midrange jumper at the buzzer to increase the margin to 48-40.
Lincoln put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter, opening the period with a 13-3 run thanks to the hot hand of Garrett. The Golden Bears combo guard scored 10 points during the spurt, including a pair of 3-pointers. Garrett went on to hit two more 3s to close out his stellar performance.
Sistrunk led the way for Munford with 16 points.
Lincoln will take on Talladega in a semifinal. Ward said it will be vital for his team not to panic when Talladega gets into its press defense.
“We have to be able to handle their pressure,” Ward said. “They pressed us in the second quarter at their place, and we turned it over several times. They had a 30-point second quarter. We came back and cut it to eight, but we couldn’t get any closer than that.
“We have to be prepared to handle the basketball and run our stuff. They do so well taking you out of it, and they do so well getting back. If you don’t get back, they are going to get a layup. Hopefully, we will keep our poise and learn from last week.”