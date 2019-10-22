LINCOLN -- The Lincoln High School volleyball team defeated Cleburne County in four sets (23-25, 25-11, 25-7, 25-18) in the championship match of the Class 4A, Area 9 Tournament on Monday night.
The victory gave the Lady Golden Bears their second straight area title.
“I am very proud of them as I am always,” Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen said. “They have been working hard and have been trying to refocus after we had the loss (Sept. 24) to Heflin (Cleburne County).
“This was one of their biggest goals ... to make sure that (we) won out and had the area championship.”
Lincoln will take on Central-Florence (39-25) in the 4A North Regional Tournament in Huntsville on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Cleburne County defeated Talladega in four sets to advance to the championship match. The Lady Tigers carried the momentum from their first match into the first set against Lincoln.
After going back and forth for much of the first set, Cleburne County scored four straight points to take a 22-18 lead. Lincoln cut the margin to 24-23, but Cleburne County prevailed.
Lincoln, however, would dominate the next three sets.
The Lady Golden Bears jumped to an 11-3 lead in the second set thanks to the strong serving of Bailey Gowers, who scored six straight points, including three aces.
The third set was much like the second for the Lady Golden Bears. Lincoln jumped out to a 17-4 advantage behind Morgan Allison (five points off her serve) and Gowers (seven).
LIncoln also played well up front. Molly Poarch and Taylor Lett combined for a block to make it 19-6. Poarch then scored three straight points off her serve to make it 22-6.
Lincoln claimed a seven-point win in the fourth set to secure the title.
Poarch was selected tournament MVP.
“She showed out,” Hansen said. “She struggled off and on all year. She sat out the whole year last year with an injury. She played really well (Monday night). She played her heart out on the net and did a really good job for us.”
Poarch was elated about receiving the award.
“This is the biggest award in volleyball that I have ever won,” Poarch said. “It is an honor.”
Poarch and the Lady Golden Bears aren’t satisfied with just winning the area title and making it back to regionals.
Last season, Lincoln advanced to the Sweet 16 before being eliminated.
“We want to be in the Elite 8; that’s our goal,” Poarch said. “We want to go further than we went last year. It is going to take communication, playing as a team. Everyone has a role on the team. If everyone does their role, we can get there. We have a good team.”