Lincoln cross country: Quinn Harris signs with Jeff State

LINCOLN -- Quinn Harris signed a letter-of-intent to run cross country at Jefferson State Community College.
Harris signed Monday afternoon in the gymnasium of Lincoln High School.
“Honestly, I wasn't expecting this,” Harris said. “This is a great feeling.”
Jefferson State has runners from all of its campuses on the team, and they meet at a central location to practice.
Harris came out for cross country thanks to his younger brother, Ja’leel Harris. The older Harris said his goal was to beat his brother.
“My brother is the main reason that I started running cross country,” Harris said. “We are very competitive in everything. He was better than me, and that was my main goal this season -- to catch him. I didn’t catch him, but I got close.”
Harris’ competitive nature and work ethic made quite an impression on his coaches.
“The biggest thing about Quinn is that he is a very silent guy and he is very humble,” Lincoln head coach Michael Duff said. “He may not look like he is the fastest guy, but when he comes up to the line, he is going to compete.
“One of the biggest things that always stood out to me is he said, ‘Coach I just don’t like to lose.’ He said, ‘I don’t know what I’ll be able to do here, but I just don’t want to lose.’”
Duff said after having Harris in the program for just one season, he wasn’t hesitant to tell college coaches about the kind of person he is and what kind of runner he could be.
“I called Coach (Gerald) Johnson at Jeff State about some of our kids and got to talking,” Duff said. “I started talking about Quinn, and he said, ‘Coach, that is the type of kid that I want,’ and from there, it was like a steppingstone to where he said that they wanted to sign him. We set some things up and we got it taken care of.”
Running has created opportunities Harris never thought were possible.
“I didn’t think I was going to go to college,” Harris said. “It is a blessing to have the opportunity to go to college.”
Harris said he is grateful for everyone who made this opportunity possible.
“I would like to thank God, my coaches, my mom and my brother,” Harris said.