Lincoln cross country poised to break records

Lincoln has only run one race this fall, but records and milestones are already lining up, like so many dominoes, ready to fall.
On Aug. 19, Lincoln senior Ja'leel Harris finished second overall at the Wildcat Twilight meet with a time of 18:25. Despite muddy course conditions, Harris' was only eight seconds away from matching his personal record time of 18:17.
"He's got a very good shot this weekend," Lincoln coach Michael Duff said. "Saturday we go to St. Clair County, and it is just a matter of time. … When is he going to do it, not if."
The senior's efforts helped the Lincoln boys claim first at the Wildcat Twilight meet, although it didn't come without a touch of drama. The Golden Bears and Ashville were initially tied, but Lincoln won the tiebreaker when the Golden Bears' sixth finisher, senior Seth Lett, crossed the finish line 22nd overall with a time of 20:43, which put him one spot and nine seconds ahead of his Ashville counterpart.
Duff clocked Harris finishing in 18 minutes exactly in recent practices, but Harris' early-season strides on the course rank second to the other changes he has made this season.
"The other night, he texted one of our runners that didn't do so well," Duff said. "And he told him, he said 'do you want to run that 19?'… Ja'leel said, 'well, you need to go get some mileage tonight.' And this was after practice on Monday, and I didn't tell him to do that as a coach."
Duff said Harris has traditionally been rather quiet, but with Lincoln's all-time top runner J.R. Proctor off to Jacksonville State this fall, the Golden Bears needed other leaders to emerge.
"He's motivating people in ways that may not be in front of people where people realize it," Duff said. "But he's stepping into more of a role where he realizes that he is in a position where people listen, and he can ultimately help people."
Of course, Harris is hardly the only runner showing promise. Freshmen Jack Wiggins and Turner Chappell finished seventh and 10th, respectively, with times of 19:15 and 19:46.
That was Wiggins' first-ever top 10 finish, and it was a new personal record for Turner, who had never run a sub-20 race before.
Those two are just the tip of the iceberg. Fellow freshmen Ben Guthrie and Aaron Davis placed 11th and 15th, respectively.
Before graduating last season, Proctor raised the bar one last time with a program-best 12th place individual finish at the 5A state meet to lift Lincoln into fourth place overall.
For all his success, Proctor's records and milestones might be rather temporary, and the Lincoln graduate knew it.
"He would always brag on Jack Wiggins last year as an eighth-grader," Duff said. "He would say he wasn't hitting those times, nowhere near those times, when he was that age. And you see what kind of success he brought to the table. … That really stuck with me last year when J.R. was talking about the younger guys and how special they could be in the future."
Duff can see the legacy of Proctor and 2018 Lincoln graduate Jaylon Hudson alive and well in both Harris and the strong freshmen class he has this season. The work those five put in this season will likely pass that same sense of pride and commitment down to a group of seventh-graders that have already impressed Duff.
"They (Proctor and Hudson) kind of laid that foundation. … We are telling them, hey you stick with it, you see what these guys are producing," Duff said. "I mean, this can be you. And when they see that all year long for multiple years like you're saying, that just feeds into them, and then now it is their turn."