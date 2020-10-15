Lincoln council will allow Boys, Girls Club to use community center as temporary home

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln City Council has approved a request from the Lincoln Boys and Girls Club for temporary use of the Lincoln Community Center.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council heard a request from Johnny Byrd, chief professional officer for the Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama, for a new home for the Lincoln arm of the organization.
Byrd said the recent sale of the old Lincoln High School building for use as an assisted living center has left the Boys and Girls Club without a home.
The council heard from several children and parents about the importance of the Club.
One parent said the Boys and Girls Club was integral in improving his daughter’s reading level, while others highlighted the safety and education it provides their children.
After hearing from the parents and students, Byrd reminded the council that his organization didn’t make a difference by itself but with the help and support of the City Council.
Bryd said the idea is to use the community center as a temporary home for the program while it works to fix up the old library building for a permanent space.
The community center is in the old Lincoln High School cafeteria, one of the buildings the city is retaining ownership of.
“I see the vision of what we need and what we are wanting to have, we just need your support in how we get there,” Byrd said, adding the Boys and Girls Club will do its share to make sure the plan could go forward.
Byrd also said the Club only has half a month before it has to vacate its current building.
Councilman Joey Callahan said he felt the community center was not seeing its normal level of use, and he would support allowing the program to move into the center. The council did discuss the issue of some events being scheduled for the building, but Callahan, with support from Councilwoman Sherry Barnhart, said that could be worked out.
The council approved the Club using the community center for six months.
Callahan warned Byrd his organization may need to look at some place besides the old library for a permanent home, citing several issues like a bat infestation and mold in that building.
“I’m just being honest and I’m not trying to talk it down,” Callahan said, adding the structure would need testing and remediation of those issues.
In other matters, the council:
Approved an ordinance annexing property on Dry Valley Road;
Approved a resolution awarding a bid to Acker Electric Company Inc. for $1,079,120 for the lighting package at the Lincoln Tournament Fishing Park
Approved a resolution awarding a bid to Schmidt Environmental Construction Inc. for $199,200 for the replacement of the Travis Road Pump Station to service the Fishing Park; and
Approved the fiscal year 2021 budget. Mayor Lew Watson was not present, and the budget was not discussed. Further coverage of the budget will be in a future edition of The Daily Home.