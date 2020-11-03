Lincoln council welcomes new member as administration sworn in for new term

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln has officially sworn in its new city council.
During their organizational meeting Monday morning, the mayor and council took their oaths of office during a brief ceremony led by former Talladega County Circuit Judge Julian King.
The council welcomed its new member, Brandon Tate, who ran for the Ward 4 seat unopposed. Former Councilwoman Shelly Barnhart chose not to seek reelection.
King mentioned the fact that none of the council had any opposition during the election season.
“That's probably a great testament to what work you’re doing,” King said.
King led the council through their oaths of office in order of seniority, beginning with Ward 2 Councilman Billy Pearson, who said he is beginning his ninth term. He then gave the oath to Ward 1’s Sadie Britt, Ward 5’s Joey Callahan, Ward 3’s Jennie Jones and ending with Tate.
King also swore in Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson for his 11th term as mayor. Watson said it was the 12th time he had taken an oath to support the Constitution, including his mayoral terms and when he was commissioned an officer in the United States Army.
After the oath of office was administered, the new administration moved on to appointing council officers and city department heads.
The council elected Callahan as the mayor pro tem, replacing Jones in the position. Watson said with Callahan’s election every member of the council, save Tate, has now held the position.
The council then approved reappointing the mayor as the superintendent of city utilities. The council also approved its rules of procedure and its financial depositories.
Following the reappointment of all the city department heads, the council also approved two timelines for actions the council wishes to take. The first is to have a new city personnel policy and time clocks by Jan. 1. The second was to have a revised city pay scale by March 21.
The final business taken by the council was to authorize the mayor to exercise an agreement with Jay Alexander Creative for the development of the city website and social media presence.
In others organizational matters, the council reappointed:
Laura Carmack as city clerk/treasurer;
Darren Britton as police chief;
Micheal Westley as fire chief;
Roben Duncan as park and recreation director;
Shane Vincent as chief water operator;
Travis Maddox as Street Department director; and
Adam Thrasher as Building Department director.