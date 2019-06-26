LINCOLN -- The council voted to solicit bids to begin the development of Pike Park.
“This is the first park to be built south of I-20 in Lincoln,” said Mayor Lew Watson.
He said the 5.2-acre park will be between Rushing Springs Estates and Lake Pointe Estates, in the southern portion of Lincoln.
Watson said the park is being named after former council member and educator the late Patricia “Pat” Pike.
He said Pike’s brother elected to give Lincoln his sister’s home so it could be sold and the proceeds used to develop a recreational park in her memory.
Watson said about $90,000 was collected from the sale of Pike’s home property.
The mayor said the development of the park will be in phases, with the first phase including the construction of a 30,000-square foot children’s playground and a quarter-mile walking track. The work will include the development of an entrance into the park, as well as parking.
Watson said Lincoln resident Gary Steed donated the 5.2 acres to the city so it could develop the park.
Watson said future improvements to the park could include tennis courts, a pavilion, restrooms and possible workout stations along the walking track.
In other matters Tuesday night, the council also authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with InCare Technologies that would protect and secure city records in case of a ransomware attack.
Watson said the service will cost the city $1,495 per month.