LINCOLN — Members of the Lincoln City Council held a brief meeting Tuesday, where several routine agenda items were approved, including a resolution to participate in the annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 21, 2019.
For participating cities, the holiday allows shoppers to purchase from a state-defined list of school-related items without state or local taxes being charged.
In other business, the council:
Appointed Councilwoman Jennie Jones as council chairman for the period of May 2019 until January 2020;
Deembed April to be Fair Housing Month; and
Set the next council meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at City Hall.