City of Lincoln's administration

The city of Lincoln's new administration was sworn in Nov. 7, 2016. The group includes Mayor Lew Watson and council members Billy Pearson, Sadie Britt, Shelly L. Barnhart, Jennie Massey Jones and Joey Callahan

 Laci Braswell/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — Members of the Lincoln City Council held a brief meeting Tuesday, where several routine agenda items were approved, including a resolution to participate in the annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 21, 2019.

For participating cities, the holiday allows shoppers to purchase from a state-defined list of school-related items without state or local taxes being charged.

In other business, the council:

  • Appointed Councilwoman Jennie Jones as council chairman for the period of May 2019 until January 2020;

  • Deembed April to be Fair Housing Month; and

  • Set the next council meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at City Hall.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...